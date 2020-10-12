Cool-to-be-kind fabric could replace air conditioners
Clothes that conduct heat away from the body could help combat climate change by cutting greenhouse gases
12 October 2020 - 20:06
A cooling fabric that could be used for clothes as a replacement for air conditioning has been created.
The new material is said to reduce body temperature by conducting heat away to the outside air, while also repelling water. Researchers say cooling down an individual’s body is more efficient than air conditioning a room or building...
