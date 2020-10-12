World

Eye on the world – October 12 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

12 October 2020 - 12:27 By Reuters

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 12 2020 World
  2. Amazon city was one of the world’s worst virus hot spots. It’s a hell hole again World
  3. Moment of tooth: evolution turfs our wisdom teeth, adds an artery World
  4. Unholy mess: cardinal sins expose pilfering, infighting at the Vatican World
  5. Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden World

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X