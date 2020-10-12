Pain in the ash: thief just wants rid of ‘cursed’ Pompeii relics

The pilferer, who has had breast cancer twice, says the pieces harbour ‘lots of negative energy’

A package containing artefacts stolen from the ancient site of Pompeii was delivered to a nearby travel agent with a letter saying they were “cursed”.



The letter, written in English by a Canadian woman, said the relics were stolen in 2005, during a visit to the archaeological site in southern Italy...