Farmer’s offer of la dolce vita prompts tsunami of Covid-weary applicants

A farmer in Lipari, off the Sicilian coast, was inundated after he put out a call for volunteers to work on his land

An Italian farmer who offered free board and lodging to volunteers willing to work on his homestead on a volcanic island in the Mediterranean has been inundated with more than 3,000 requests.



Luigi Mazza, 35, said the extraordinary level of interest appeared to be motivated by people’s experience of the coronavirus pandemic and their fear that more lockdowns were looming...