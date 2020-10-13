The Arctic is ‘dying’ - its future is ice-free. And that’s official

Scientists on biggest polar mission warn the ice is badly eroded, melting, thin and brittle

Scientists returning from the world’s biggest mission to the North Pole have warned that the Arctic is “dying” and will soon be ice-free in the summer.



The expedition, which set off in September 2019 and docked in Germany on Monday, found ice that was “badly eroded, melted, thin and brittle”, Markus Rex, the mission leader, said...