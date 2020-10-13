World

To avoid a three-ring circus, these mafia don-like leaders need to show strength

Friends one day, enemies the next. Can Putin, Erdogan and Prince Mohammed keep their conflicts in the fridge?

13 October 2020 - 19:54 By Gideon Rachman

Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prince Mohammed bin Salman have a lot in common. The Russian, Turkish and Saudi leaders are all nationalists with regional ambitions. They are autocrats who have centralised power and have been ruthless with domestic political opposition. And they are all risk-takers, who are happy to use military force.

These strongmen are also believers in the diplomacy of personal relations. Like mafia dons, they can be best friends one day and bitter enemies the next. That matters because their often conflicting interests are fomenting conflict across a swathe of territory, from the Middle East to North Africa and the Caucasus. If their rivalries get out of hand, civilians will suffer...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The Arctic is ‘dying’ - its future is ice-free. And that’s official World
  2. Farmer’s offer of la dolce vita prompts tsunami of Covid-weary applicants World
  3. How to sell your Soul: Pixar rediscovers its mojo in a midlife crisis World
  4. To avoid a three-ring circus, these mafia don-like leaders need to show strength World
  5. Eye on the world – October 14 2020 World

Latest Videos

Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail

Related articles

  1. Dozens wounded in blast in northwest Syrian town World
  2. Azerbaijan's leader says no end to fighting until Armenia sets pullout timetable World
  3. Ukraine president proposes parliament declare martial law World
  4. US vs Iran war would threaten SA's fragile economy: Naledi Pandor Politics
  5. Turkey starts repatriation of captured Islamic State militants World
X