Kiss of death? Trump offers smooches, thanks Jesus, jigs to gay anthem, fibs about the polls
The US president is back from his Covid-19 hiatus and feeling ‘powerful’ as he sprouts forth his usual rhetoric
14 October 2020 - 19:58
It began with a slap of the podium and “it’s great to be back!". It ended with the US president boogying and fist-pumping his way offstage to YMCA.
During the hour in between, on a sweltering night in Florida, there was confirmation that, whatever the state of the polls, Donald Trump was over the coronavirus and ready to fight for his political life in what remains of this turbulent election campaign...
