Similar venues are not created equal when it comes to super-spreader events

With 80% of infections caused by 10% of cases, time and space are key in the struggle to avoid such events: experts

Why have some areas been hit harder than others? How can one bar or restaurant go untouched while another sparks a super-spreading event? Could social bubbles work well in schools, but not at a concert or on a golf course?



Slowly but surely scientists are closing in on the rules of contagion. A string of scientific papers published over the past few months is helping governments inch towards Covid-19-mitigation policies that strike a better balance between health and economy...