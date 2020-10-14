World

‘The Affair’ actor denies fling. But then, he does think monogamy is ‘boring’

Dominic West insists nothing’s amiss 24 hours after he was pictured flirting with Lily James, 31

14 October 2020 - 19:58 By Anita Singh

When Dominic West was photographed on a Roman holiday with a much younger co-star, his wife was said to be “devastated” and “heartbroken”. But just 24 hours later, the couple have made a public show of unity, staging a kiss for the cameras outside their family home.

Catherine FitzGerald, West’s wife, emerged from the house with a smile fixed on her face and a note which she left on display. It read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘The Affair’ actor denies fling. But then, he does think monogamy is ‘boring’ World
  2. Similar venues are not created equal when it comes to super-spreader events World
  3. Kiss of death? Trump offers smooches, thanks Jesus, jigs to gay anthem, fibs ... World
  4. The Sussexes’ tone deafness is bad enough. Now Meghan’s upped the cringe factor World
  5. Eye on the world – October 15 2020 World

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. Drugs & infidelity: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split gets ugly TshisaLIVE
  2. 'She's had enough': Cardi B files for divorce from Offset Lifestyle
  3. SA has 1.8 women to every 1 man on cheating site Ashley Madison Lifestyle
  4. Why do couples struggle to keep desire alive? Therapist Esther Perel knows Health & Sex
  5. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the car-crash climax of our celeb-obsessed times Lifestyle
  6. Depp shells out $7m to split from Heard South Africa
X