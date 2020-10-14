‘The Affair’ actor denies fling. But then, he does think monogamy is ‘boring’

Dominic West insists nothing’s amiss 24 hours after he was pictured flirting with Lily James, 31

When Dominic West was photographed on a Roman holiday with a much younger co-star, his wife was said to be “devastated” and “heartbroken”. But just 24 hours later, the couple have made a public show of unity, staging a kiss for the cameras outside their family home.



Catherine FitzGerald, West’s wife, emerged from the house with a smile fixed on her face and a note which she left on display. It read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.”..