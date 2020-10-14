The Sussexes’ tone deafness is bad enough. Now Meghan’s upped the cringe factor

OPINION | Her latest virtue signalling painfully reveals how she and Harry epitomise the true Covid Divide

Altruistic: showing a disinterested and selfless concern for the wellbeing of others; unselfish.



Perhaps the Duchess of Sussex should have looked up the adjective before inviting a group of California teens, who had set up their “relaxed but altruistic” podcast, Teenager Therapy, into her Santa Barbara home for a bout of virtue signalling on Mental Health Day...