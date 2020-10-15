Apple has the gadgets it needs to find its way home

Aggressive pricing strategy is a clear signal that iPhone maker sees room for itself in the smart-home market

Apple might be the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation close to $2-trillion, but it remains an underdog in the smart-home business.



Its rival, Google, commands a 30.9% market share, while Amazon has 53%, according to smart speaker news site VoiceBot. By comparison, Apple has 2.8% - beaten by Sonos, a far smaller but more specialised firm, with 4.7%...