Apple has the gadgets it needs to find its way home
Aggressive pricing strategy is a clear signal that iPhone maker sees room for itself in the smart-home market
15 October 2020 - 20:01
Apple might be the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation close to $2-trillion, but it remains an underdog in the smart-home business.
Its rival, Google, commands a 30.9% market share, while Amazon has 53%, according to smart speaker news site VoiceBot. By comparison, Apple has 2.8% - beaten by Sonos, a far smaller but more specialised firm, with 4.7%...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.