If looks could kill: male artist’s Medusa ‘tribute’ has feminists calling for his head

Luciano Garbati has been slammed for his nod to the MeToo movement, a reworking of a Cellini’s Perseus bronze

Across the road from Manhattan’s Supreme Court, where Harvey Weinstein stood trial, is a two-metre sculpture of Medusa holding the head of Perseus, an intended homage to female empowerment and the MeToo movement.



But the reaction has not been quite what Luciano Garbati, the artist, or the project’s promoters expected, as critics ridiculed the work and questions were raised on social media about why a male sculptor had been chosen...