World

Written in blood? Meet the shrink who says psychopaths can be ‘cured’

The man behind ‘Killing Eve’ has met the worst of them – but says even the most bloodthirsty can be reformed

15 October 2020 - 20:01 By Luke Mintz

On the first day of his new job, psychiatrist Dr Mark Freestone received an unnerving lesson in just how easy it is to be manipulated by a criminal psychopath.

He was taking part in a government scheme, in which he visited Britain’s most notorious psychiatric hospitals in a bid to understand the minds of their most dangerous inmates. Two months of training had taught him how to incapacitate an attacker without leaving a bruise, and instilled in him a fear of letting a psychopath trick him into causing a security breach - a blunder that could well end his career...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Apple has the gadgets it needs to find its way home World
  2. If looks could kill: male artist’s Medusa ‘tribute’ has feminists calling for ... World
  3. Written in blood? Meet the shrink who says psychopaths can be ‘cured’ World
  4. The walking duds: fashion cuts now suit their Covid cloth World
  5. Eye on the world – October 16 2020 World

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. Subtle & dangerous: SA study shows female psychopaths differ from males Health & Sex
  2. Is new 'Joker' movie based on the most controversial comic ever published? Lifestyle
  3. 'I have forgiven him' – eldest daughter of 'Springs monster' who abused her South Africa
  4. Worried you are dating a psychopath? Signs to look for, according to science Health & Sex
  5. Springs 'House of horrors' father described as a psychopath and sadist South Africa
  6. 'Norman' is a psychopath. He's also an artificial intelligence Lifestyle
  7. OPINION | We know Henri van Breda killed his family - but what made him do it? Ideas
X