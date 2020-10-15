Written in blood? Meet the shrink who says psychopaths can be ‘cured’

The man behind ‘Killing Eve’ has met the worst of them – but says even the most bloodthirsty can be reformed

On the first day of his new job, psychiatrist Dr Mark Freestone received an unnerving lesson in just how easy it is to be manipulated by a criminal psychopath.



He was taking part in a government scheme, in which he visited Britain’s most notorious psychiatric hospitals in a bid to understand the minds of their most dangerous inmates. Two months of training had taught him how to incapacitate an attacker without leaving a bruise, and instilled in him a fear of letting a psychopath trick him into causing a security breach - a blunder that could well end his career...