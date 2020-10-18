Branded, brainwashed and raped: ‘I escaped a sex cult after 8 years’

‘Dynasty’s’ Catherine Oxenberg and her daughter recount how the teen fell under the spell of NXIVM

At just 19, India Oxenberg went along to a seminar near her family home in Los Angeles, run by a group purporting to offer an “executive success programme”. The teenager had just left university in Boston and was trying to start a catering brand, when her mother heard about the supposed self-help organisation from a friend.



“She said it increased her business exponentially, she made more money, was a better communicator, and improved her critical thinking,” explains Catherine Oxenberg, best known for her role as Amanda Carrington on Dynasty...