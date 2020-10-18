Is Donald Jr the keeper of the Trump political flame? Y’all better believe it

He deploys more swear words and jokes, but he has Dad’s style, and presses the flesh in the same vote-winning ways

Donald Trump Jr’s stump speech in Orlando appeared in trouble just minutes after taking the stage during a bus tour with a cage fighter that was dubbed “Fighters Against Socialism”.



The president’s oldest son had barely got going when the heavens opened, soaking his checkered shirt and jeans. As crowd members scrambled for yellow ponchos, it looked like he may have to stop. But then someone passed an umbrella and the trademark Trump ad libs kicked in. “We keep going, guys!” Trump Jr hollered, to cheers. “This isn’t a Biden rally, we’re not going to do it from a basement!”..