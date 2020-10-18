Mark this moment, kids - the day the Disney dream died

It’s the end of the Mouse House, the demise of a unique fantasy appeal as cinema gives way to a cold, locked-down world

For five generations, the Disney myth has held sway over childhoods. The panoply of Disney’s characters has offered an appeal so primal that kids across the world would beg to take long-haul flights to meet them for real. Sustaining its brand with unique custodial care, Disney has given families days out they’ll never forget, and made the Mouse House an almighty mainstay of the entertainment industry.



What a difference a year makes...