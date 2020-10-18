Mark this moment, kids - the day the Disney dream died
It’s the end of the Mouse House, the demise of a unique fantasy appeal as cinema gives way to a cold, locked-down world
18 October 2020 - 19:02
For five generations, the Disney myth has held sway over childhoods. The panoply of Disney’s characters has offered an appeal so primal that kids across the world would beg to take long-haul flights to meet them for real. Sustaining its brand with unique custodial care, Disney has given families days out they’ll never forget, and made the Mouse House an almighty mainstay of the entertainment industry.
What a difference a year makes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.