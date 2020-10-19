Climate change, overfishing, Covid-19 blamed as Oz suffers chilling spate of shark deaths

The death of surfer Andrew Sharpe last week is the seventh this year, the worst for shark attacks since 1929

Wylie Bay, a stunning white-sand beach with a famous surf break, lies hauntingly empty. Only the sounds of the sea and the gentle breeze puncture the silence.



It is a week since Andrew Sharpe, a 53-year-old surfer and local businessman, was attacked by a shark, believed to be about 4m long, at Kelp Beds...