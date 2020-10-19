It’s smartphones at dawn! The simmering Apple-Facebook feud is about to erupt

It’s been a decade-long fight for dominance - now it’s a full-on war and AI is the battleground

Nobody could forget the day that Apple pulled the plug on Facebook. On a January morning in 2019, the social network’s then 35,000 employees woke up to discover that everything involving an iPhone was broken: their calendars, their maps of the company campus, their internal social networks and even their food hall menus. Meetings were cancelled because people couldn’t catch the campus shuttle buses, while work on any iPhone apps slammed to a halt as the test versions failed to boot up.



It could have been a cyber attack; in fact, it was a show of force. Apple, incensed by the revelation that Facebook had exploited its workplace software scheme to spy on the habits of iPhone users as young as 13, had revoked the credentials that allowed Facebook’s internal iPhone apps to function the previous evening. And so, amid that chaos, perhaps sitting in the glass-walled office that employees call “the fishbowl”, what must Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg have been thinking?..