World

The hashtag is mightier than the gun as young Nigerians take on police

Protesters turn to Instagram and bitcoin in one of the biggest shows of public anger in decades

19 October 2020 - 20:02 By Alexis Akwagyiram

Ozioma Egemasi says Nigerian police slapped, whipped and struck him with the butt of a pistol when he refused to pay them a bribe. Then he heard them discuss whether to kill him.

The 24-year-old music label manager shared his experience on Instagram, one of thousands of mostly young Nigerians who are taking to social media to speak out against alleged abuses by police and to coordinate ongoing protests...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 20 2020 World
  2. The hashtag is mightier than the gun as young Nigerians take on police World
  3. Climate change, overfishing, Covid-19 blamed as Oz suffers chilling spate of ... World
  4. Trump gambles on Vegas cooks, cleaners and barmen for electoral jackpot World
  5. It’s smartphones at dawn! The simmering Apple-Facebook feud is about to erupt World

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief

Related articles

  1. Artist takes to the science lab to tell the story of Covid Lifestyle
  2. Apartheid shooting survivor takes on US cops for assault News
  3. ‘We’re watching you’: Zim’s Mnangagwa guns for ‘hostile’ NGOs Africa
  4. Gross domestic violence: GBV is bad for GDP growth, study finds Africa
X