The hashtag is mightier than the gun as young Nigerians take on police
Protesters turn to Instagram and bitcoin in one of the biggest shows of public anger in decades
19 October 2020 - 20:02
Ozioma Egemasi says Nigerian police slapped, whipped and struck him with the butt of a pistol when he refused to pay them a bribe. Then he heard them discuss whether to kill him.
The 24-year-old music label manager shared his experience on Instagram, one of thousands of mostly young Nigerians who are taking to social media to speak out against alleged abuses by police and to coordinate ongoing protests...
