World

Trump gambles on Vegas cooks, cleaners and barmen for electoral jackpot

He lost the state by just two points in 2016, but the odds may favour red not blue if the economy is at stake

19 October 2020 - 20:01 By Ben Riley Smith

In Las Vegas even the statues are wearing masks. The 4.5m white emperor that greets gamblers at the entrance of Caesars Palace has a gold covering stretched across his mouth. It is a reminder of the damage the pandemic has wrought on the epicentre of American extravagance, a city driven by tourism and reliant on people willing to let loose.

Inside the casino resort there are more reminders. Screens divide poker players. Slot machine stickers order a seat to be left between users. Everywhere masks are mandatory. The emptiness sticks out...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 20 2020 World
  2. The hashtag is mightier than the gun as young Nigerians take on police World
  3. Climate change, overfishing, Covid-19 blamed as Oz suffers chilling spate of ... World
  4. Trump gambles on Vegas cooks, cleaners and barmen for electoral jackpot World
  5. It’s smartphones at dawn! The simmering Apple-Facebook feud is about to erupt World

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief

Related articles

  1. Is Donald Jr the keeper of the Trump political flame? Y’all better believe it World
  2. It’s US election time. Here’s some on-screen insight into the country’s politics Lifestyle
  3. Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden World
  4. The swing of things: did Pence do enough to fix Trump’s damage? World
  5. Hocus Potus: is Trump drugged up for no reason? Experts are stumped World
X