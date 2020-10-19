Trump gambles on Vegas cooks, cleaners and barmen for electoral jackpot

He lost the state by just two points in 2016, but the odds may favour red not blue if the economy is at stake

In Las Vegas even the statues are wearing masks. The 4.5m white emperor that greets gamblers at the entrance of Caesars Palace has a gold covering stretched across his mouth. It is a reminder of the damage the pandemic has wrought on the epicentre of American extravagance, a city driven by tourism and reliant on people willing to let loose.



Inside the casino resort there are more reminders. Screens divide poker players. Slot machine stickers order a seat to be left between users. Everywhere masks are mandatory. The emptiness sticks out...