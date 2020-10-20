A cold-water dip could put freeze on dementia, but ethics prevent major human study

Researchers have found that proteins triggered by hypothermia could help to fight degenerative brain conditions

Swimming in cold water could help to protect the human brain from dementia, a study involving users of the Hampstead Heath lido in London has suggested.



Researchers from the University of Cambridge believe a so-called “cold-shock” protein may hold the key to developing treatments that delay the onset of degenerative conditions...