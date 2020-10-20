And the Snake jumped over the moon: Nokia’s ambitions are out of this world

The firm inks Nasa deal to provide a lunar mobile network, but faces tough landscape and atmospheric conditions

Nokia once dominated the world’s cellphone market, dwarfing its competitors. Its handsets, the biggest selling in the 1990s, were eclipsed by the rise of the smartphone. But now the Finnish telecommunications corporation is planning a comeback – on the moon.



Nokia has agreed a £10m (R214m) deal with Nasa to set up a lunar cellphone network. The scheme is part of the ambitious Artemis programme to return to the moon by 2024...