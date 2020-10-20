And the Snake jumped over the moon: Nokia’s ambitions are out of this world
The firm inks Nasa deal to provide a lunar mobile network, but faces tough landscape and atmospheric conditions
20 October 2020 - 19:11
Nokia once dominated the world’s cellphone market, dwarfing its competitors. Its handsets, the biggest selling in the 1990s, were eclipsed by the rise of the smartphone. But now the Finnish telecommunications corporation is planning a comeback – on the moon.
Nokia has agreed a £10m (R214m) deal with Nasa to set up a lunar cellphone network. The scheme is part of the ambitious Artemis programme to return to the moon by 2024...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.