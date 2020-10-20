Matter at hand: coronavirus survives on skin for nine hours

Regular hand washing remains top priority, say researchers

Coronavirus can survive on the skin for up to nine hours, underscoring the importance of regular hand washing, Japanese researchers have found.



Scientists tested how long Sars-CoV-2 and flu survived on skin samples collected during autopsies. They found that while the coronavirus survived for just more than nine hours, the influenza A virus (IAV) was active for less than two...