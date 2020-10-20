World

Matter at hand: coronavirus survives on skin for nine hours

Regular hand washing remains top priority, say researchers

20 October 2020 - 19:12 By Sarah Newey

Coronavirus can survive on the skin for up to nine hours, underscoring the importance of regular hand washing, Japanese researchers have found.

Scientists tested how long Sars-CoV-2 and flu survived on skin samples collected during autopsies. They found that while the coronavirus survived for just more than nine hours, the influenza A virus (IAV) was active for less than two...

