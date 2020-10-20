World

Palestinian villagers resort to cameras to stop ‘mad’ Israeli attacks

In the latest incident a girl walking home from school is mowed down by a car in the West Bank village

20 October 2020 - 19:11 By James Rothwell

After more than a decade of persecution by Israeli settlers, including a schoolgirl being mowed down by a car, the villagers of Kisan, in the West Bank, have set up a camera security system to monitor attacks, and help prosecute those responsible.

“They are attacking us day and night, in our houses, on our farms and on the roads,” said Ibrahim Abbyat, a 49-year-old ex-Palestinian National Security Forces officer and member of Kisan’s village council. “They have gone mad.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Matter at hand: coronavirus survives on skin for nine hours World
  2. Palestinian villagers resort to cameras to stop ‘mad’ Israeli attacks World
  3. A cold-water dip could put freeze on dementia, but ethics prevent major human ... World
  4. And the Snake jumped over the moon: Nokia’s ambitions are out of this world World
  5. Eye on the world – October 21 2020 World

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. West Bank settlers say Netanyahu duped them with annexation backtrack World
  2. Saudi price for ties with Israel is Palestinian state World
  3. Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus World
  4. Death toll rises in surging Israel-Gaza fighting World
X