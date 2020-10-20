Palestinian villagers resort to cameras to stop ‘mad’ Israeli attacks

In the latest incident a girl walking home from school is mowed down by a car in the West Bank village

After more than a decade of persecution by Israeli settlers, including a schoolgirl being mowed down by a car, the villagers of Kisan, in the West Bank, have set up a camera security system to monitor attacks, and help prosecute those responsible.



“They are attacking us day and night, in our houses, on our farms and on the roads,” said Ibrahim Abbyat, a 49-year-old ex-Palestinian National Security Forces officer and member of Kisan’s village council. “They have gone mad.”..