World

Eye on the world – October 22 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

21 October 2020 - 20:07 By Reuters

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New Arab deals make Israel hopeful of a better post-Covid world World
  2. Trump a revolutionary world leader. Sound mad? Well, there’s evidence aplenty World
  3. ‘Polls are bulls**t’: Trump backers unfazed - even in Pennsylvania World
  4. US revs search engine to find reasons behind Google’s dominance World
  5. Eye on the world – October 22 2020 World

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X