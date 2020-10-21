New Arab deals make Israel hopeful of a better post-Covid world
Historic trade deals signed this week with the UAE will see cooperation in science, tech, trade and tourism
21 October 2020 - 20:08
Israel has taken a further step in thawing its relations with its Arab neighbours by signing four trade deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The move follows the countries’ peace agreement in September...
