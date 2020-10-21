‘Polls are bulls**t’: Trump backers unfazed - even in Pennsylvania
But as more Republican women leave the party, he’s got an uphill battle in the election’s most crucial state
21 October 2020 - 20:07
If the polls are to be believed, then Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania. But Leslie Rossi doesn’t think so.
“The polls are bullshit,” she says, sitting outside her “Trump House”, a star-spangled homestead with a 4.5m statue of the US president on the lawn. Over the past week hundreds of Republicans have been patiently queuing outside the Trump House to pick up yard signs, banners and flags. There are also voter registration forms to fill out, which Rossi sends off. She’s registered dozens of “switchers”, former Democrats becoming Republicans...
