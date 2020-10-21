World

‘Polls are bulls**t’: Trump backers unfazed - even in Pennsylvania

But as more Republican women leave the party, he’s got an uphill battle in the election’s most crucial state

21 October 2020 - 20:07 By Nick Allen

If the polls are to be believed, then Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania. But Leslie Rossi doesn’t think so.

“The polls are bullshit,” she says, sitting outside her “Trump House”, a star-spangled homestead with a 4.5m statue of the US president on the lawn. Over the past week hundreds of Republicans have been patiently queuing outside the Trump House to pick up yard signs, banners and flags. There are also voter registration forms to fill out, which Rossi sends off. She’s registered dozens of “switchers”, former Democrats becoming Republicans...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New Arab deals make Israel hopeful of a better post-Covid world World
  2. Trump a revolutionary world leader. Sound mad? Well, there’s evidence aplenty World
  3. ‘Polls are bulls**t’: Trump backers unfazed - even in Pennsylvania World
  4. US revs search engine to find reasons behind Google’s dominance World
  5. Eye on the world – October 22 2020 World

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. Trump gambles on Vegas cooks, cleaners and barmen for electoral jackpot World
  2. It’s US election time. Here’s some on-screen insight into the country’s politics Lifestyle
  3. The swing of things: did Pence do enough to fix Trump’s damage? World
  4. Prayers and positivity from faithful as Covid-19 dumps on Trump World
  5. Hocus Potus: is Trump drugged up for no reason? Experts are stumped World
  6. Footloose and fact-free: Trump’s bullying backfires in Biden showdown World
X