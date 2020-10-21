Trump a revolutionary world leader. Sound mad? Well, there’s evidence aplenty

OPINION | Controversies aside, his unconventional approach has radically transformed the global landscape

For all the domestic controversies that have surrounded Donald Trump’s first term in office, the one area where America’s 45th president has shown himself to be a true revolutionary is as a world leader.



From confronting the emerging threat posed by China’s communist rulers to laying the foundations for a new era of cooperation between Israel and her Arab neighbours, Trump has succeeded in radically transforming the international landscape...