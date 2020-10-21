Trump a revolutionary world leader. Sound mad? Well, there’s evidence aplenty
OPINION | Controversies aside, his unconventional approach has radically transformed the global landscape
21 October 2020 - 20:08
For all the domestic controversies that have surrounded Donald Trump’s first term in office, the one area where America’s 45th president has shown himself to be a true revolutionary is as a world leader.
From confronting the emerging threat posed by China’s communist rulers to laying the foundations for a new era of cooperation between Israel and her Arab neighbours, Trump has succeeded in radically transforming the international landscape...
