Big up, Francis! The pope has endorsed same-sex unions for the first time

The pontiff’s support has been welcomed by liberals, but threatens to divide the Catholic Church

Pope Francis has thrown his support behind same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff in a surprise declaration that could prove “revolutionary” for the Catholic Church.



His endorsement of gay unions, which will be sharply divisive within the church, was made in a documentary about his papacy, Francesco, which was shown for the first time at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday...