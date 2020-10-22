World

Big up, Francis! The pope has endorsed same-sex unions for the first time

The pontiff’s support has been welcomed by liberals, but threatens to divide the Catholic Church

22 October 2020 - 19:45 By Nick Squires and Gabriella Swerling

Pope Francis has thrown his support behind same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff in a surprise declaration that could prove “revolutionary” for the Catholic Church.

His endorsement of gay unions, which will be sharply divisive within the church, was made in a documentary about his papacy, Francesco, which was shown for the first time at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Big up, Francis! The pope has endorsed same-sex unions for the first time World
  2. Google goes ‘Code Red’ over threat to its cushy frenemy deal with Apple World
  3. ‘If Diana hadn’t done that interview, it would all have been very different’ World
  4. Something unfurgettable has happened in Sardinia and people are going nuts World
  5. Eye on the world – October 23 2020 World

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...

Related articles

  1. Unholy mess: cardinal sins expose pilfering, infighting at the Vatican World
  2. Pope all smiles at first public audience in 6 months, appeals for Lebanon World
  3. Pope says obey rules during exit from Covid-19 lockdowns World
  4. Pope to politicians: To fight coronavirus, put country before party World
  5. Former Pope Benedict is seriously ill World
X