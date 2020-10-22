Google goes ‘Code Red’ over threat to its cushy frenemy deal with Apple

Prosecutors have a big problem with the behemoth paying Apple billions a year to promote its search engine

Inside Google it is called the “Code Red” scenario. Losing the company’s hallowed position as the iPhone’s de facto search engine would be a nightmare moment, cutting off both advertising revenue and query data, not to mention leaving the door open for competitors. No wonder that the internet giant pays through the nose for the privilege.



According to US government charges against Google filed on Tuesday, the company pays Apple up to $12bn (R196bn) a year to be the default search engine, a cosy state of affairs which, it is claimed, freezes out competitors and maintains the company’s search monopoly...