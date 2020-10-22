‘If Diana hadn’t done that interview, it would all have been very different’
A new documentary reveals the role a BBC interview played in Princess Diana’s downfall
22 October 2020 - 19:44
It was the explosive interview in which a doe-eyed Diana, Princess of Wales, appeared at her most dangerous.
Determined to capitalise on Prince Charles’s confession of infidelity, the then 34-year-old hoped her hour-long chat with Martin Bashir on the BBC’s Panorama would finally bring the “War of the Waleses” to an end...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.