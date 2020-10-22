World

Something unfurgettable has happened in Sardinia and people are going nuts

An Italian farmer’s dog has given birth to a green-furred puppy, something he says is lucky amid Covid-19

22 October 2020 - 19:44 By Angelo Amante

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when one of his eight dogs gave birth to a green-furred puppy.

The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on October 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed-breed mum. Except him...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Big up, Francis! The pope has endorsed same-sex unions for the first time World
  2. Google goes ‘Code Red’ over threat to its cushy frenemy deal with Apple World
  3. ‘If Diana hadn’t done that interview, it would all have been very different’ World
  4. Something unfurgettable has happened in Sardinia and people are going nuts World
  5. Eye on the world – October 23 2020 World

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...

Related articles

  1. Freezing puppy defies winter and social media backlash to return home South Africa
  2. Appreciating animal memes that keep us entertained Lifestyle
  3. Guide dogs honoured for transforming the lives of disabled South Africa
  4. Curious pets often have the most interesting owners Travel
  5. Community saves puppy that fell down 15-metre pipe South Africa
  6. Gala dinner for the pawsome ones Lifestyle
X