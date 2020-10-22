Something unfurgettable has happened in Sardinia and people are going nuts

An Italian farmer’s dog has given birth to a green-furred puppy, something he says is lucky amid Covid-19

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when one of his eight dogs gave birth to a green-furred puppy.



The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on October 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed-breed mum. Except him...