Diana was fully in-command and would have seen herself in Meghan: confidant
Paul Burrell talks about what she would have enjoyed about Meghan, and that explosive TV interview
25 October 2020 - 18:31
Twenty-five years ago, I reported for duty one morning in the Kensington Palace drawing room of Diana, Princess of Wales, to find some of the furniture had been moved around.
“I had an exercise class,” Diana told me, when I lightheartedly inquired whether she had hosted a secret party the previous evening. In fact, she had a different secret altogether: a BBC production crew had been there, filming the documentary with Martin Bashir that would become one of the most explosive television events of the century...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.