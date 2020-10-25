Diana was fully in-command and would have seen herself in Meghan: confidant

Paul Burrell talks about what she would have enjoyed about Meghan, and that explosive TV interview

Twenty-five years ago, I reported for duty one morning in the Kensington Palace drawing room of Diana, Princess of Wales, to find some of the furniture had been moved around.



“I had an exercise class,” Diana told me, when I lightheartedly inquired whether she had hosted a secret party the previous evening. In fact, she had a different secret altogether: a BBC production crew had been there, filming the documentary with Martin Bashir that would become one of the most explosive television events of the century...