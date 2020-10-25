World

Eye on the world – October 26 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

25 October 2020 - 18:32 By Reuters

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 26 2020 World
  2. Diana was fully in-command and would have seen herself in Meghan: confidant World
  3. The waspish politicos in the US meet their match - a nest of decapitating ... World
  4. Nasa probe mission might be doomed owing to leaking rubble. But then, it is a ... World
  5. From saviour to a giant ‘SOB’: town no longer suckered by Trump World

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X