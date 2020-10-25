From saviour to a giant ‘SOB’: town no longer suckered by Trump

Residents had high hopes in 2016. Now they’re in tatters and the weeds are taking over

Shortly before the 2016 election, Donald Trump appeared like a messiah in the heart of western Pennsylvania’s beleaguered steel country, bringing a message of hope to people who had none.



In the small, unemployment-ravaged city of Monessen the townspeople went wild. Hundreds of lifelong Democrats joined the Trump train. “We are going to put American-produced steel back into the backbone of our country,” the future US president told them. “This will create massive numbers of jobs.”..