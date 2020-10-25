World

From saviour to a giant ‘SOB’: town no longer suckered by Trump

Residents had high hopes in 2016. Now they’re in tatters and the weeds are taking over

25 October 2020 - 18:29 By Nick Allen

Shortly before the 2016 election, Donald Trump appeared like a messiah in the heart of western Pennsylvania’s beleaguered steel country, bringing a message of hope to people who had none.

In the small, unemployment-ravaged city of Monessen the townspeople went wild. Hundreds of lifelong Democrats joined the Trump train. “We are going to put American-produced steel back into the backbone of our country,” the future US president told them. “This will create massive numbers of jobs.”..

