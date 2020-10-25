Nasa probe mission might be doomed owing to leaking rubble. But then, it is a R16bn leak
Asteroid throws too much rubble spacecraft’s way, causing it to leak cargo. Now it's a race against time
A seven-year space mission that cost about $1bn (R16,2bn) could return to Earth empty-handed after a Nasa probe sprang a leak.
The space agency’s robotic craft, Osiris-Rex, initially performed beyond mission control’s wildest expectations during a landing on an asteroid this week. But it collected much more asteroid rubble than expected, leading to its sample container lid getting blocked open. Now its precious cargo is leaking back into space and scientists are in a race against time to save it...
