The waspish politicos in the US meet their match - a nest of decapitating killers

For the first time, scientists discover ‘murder hornets’, which specialise in biting the heads off honeybees

Scientists in Washington have discovered the first nest of “murder hornets” in the US after months of searching.



Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) uncovered the home of the deadly Asian giant hornets, which bite off honeybees’ heads, on a property in Blaine, next to the Canadian border...