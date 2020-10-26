3D printing in da house: is this the future of property?

Housing projects are already using this tech across the world. Soon bots will be churning out the pad of your dreams

When leading futurist Matthew Griffin sat down after a keynote speech in 2019, the executives in the room were shell-shocked. Griffin had been asked to talk about the future of housing and to him, that meant 3D printing.



Griffin explained how whole communities were already being “3D-printed” in Mexico, with robots pumping out house after house. Each property took a mere 24 hours to construct, with machines following digital blueprints and extruding layers of concrete and mortar. But his presentation received a chilly response from the audience of property bosses. “After I showed a video of the houses being printed, their faces dropped,” Griffin says...