First black American cardinal is no wilting violet
Wilton Gregory is an outspoken human rights advocate who has lashed out at his church on a number of issues
26 October 2020 - 20:01
Wilton Gregory made headlines when he blasted US President Donald Trump’s photo opportunity hoisting a Bible at a Washington church after police used teargas to clear demonstrators in June.
Gregory, who was among 13 new cardinals named by Pope Francis on Sunday, was installed as the first black archbishop of Washington, DC, in 2019. He becomes the first African American to be named as a cardinal and turns 73 just days after the naming ceremony for new cardinals next month...
