The Covid ‘fog’ that won’t clear: what it does to the brain

The tremors and loss of motor control were eventually traced back to the kinds of brain swelling doctors are seeing with Covid, sometimes years later, raising fears that a similar shadow may haunt Covid once it too has passed. “It’s quite possible,” says Rogers.

From the outset, there have been two potential explanations of Covid’s effects on the brain. The first was that the novel coronavirus itself was attacking the central nervous system. Loss of the sense of smell was a clue – perhaps the olfactory nerve was providing a way in, a backdoor for Sars-CoV-2 into the brain. But then patients began to recover their smell, which would be unlikely if the relevant part of the brain had been damaged.

Attention instead began to turn to the body’s own immune response. When doctors began to examine patients suffering brain conditions, says Manji, they found “the markers for immune response are sky high”. What is not yet clear is why some people’s immune system betrays them in this catastrophic way and others not. For those affected, recovery is very uneven. “Some patients who’ve had strokes or brain inflammation make a complete recovery, but a lot will be left with some sort of residual disability.”

“This is not necessarily elderly people,” says Michael. “This is occurring in all age groups. And if you sustain a brain injury in your 20s and 30s, you’re likely to survive with significant, lifelong disability, with limited opportunities for recovery.”

There is good news. As researchers home in on the precise mechanisms causing so much damage, it allows them to deploy existing treatments to control the immune response – such as steroids. Moreover, only a tiny percentage of those who contract Covid develop the most serious brain conditions. Michael says he is aware of 500 or 600 in the UK.

What is certain is that, for all the misery it is inflicting, the current pandemic represents a unique opportunity to answer some of these mysteries. “With every large-scale respiratory epidemic or pandemic, we’ve seen a proportion of patients severely affected in the brain,” says Michael. “And these questions about the role of the virus, does the virus get in the brain? These questions have plagued neuroscience for centuries.

“This is the first time we’ve had a pandemic on this scale, combined with the internet to connect us up to do studies globally, and the genetic and neuro-imaging technology to understand it. When the next pandemic comes, if we do the work collaboratively now, we will be much better placed to face it.”