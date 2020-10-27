World

Coral skyscraper taller than the Eiffel Tower found in Great Barrier Reef

A deep-sea diving robot has found the first detached coral reef to be discovered in 120 years

27 October 2020 - 20:40 By Olivia Rudgard

An underwater coral skyscraper taller than London’s Shard has been discovered in the Great Barrier Reef.

Scientists from Australia’s James Cook University said they were “surprised and elated” to find the 500m structure, the first detached coral reef to be discovered in 120 years...

