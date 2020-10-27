World

It seems Meghan’s teaching hindered Harry a thing or two about racism

In a recent chat with a BLM activist, the Duke of Sussex said he was not aware of unconscious bias until recently

27 October 2020 - 20:40 By Lizzie Roberts

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has said his “upbringing and education” meant he had “no idea unconscious bias existed” until he met his wife, Meghan Markle,

He made the comments during a conversation with Patrick Hutchinson, a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist photographed carrying an injured white protester away from danger in June...

  It seems Meghan's teaching hindered Harry a thing or two about racism World
