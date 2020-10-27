World

We’re waiting for a vaccine to come to our rescue - but it may all be in vain

The purpose is to create herd immunity, but if it only lasts weeks, or months, how effective could any vaccine be?

27 October 2020 - 20:39 By Laura Donnelly

Findings into Covid immunity from a surveillance study of 365,000 people raise a terrifying prospect – of Britain as some sort of Narnia, where it is always winter, but never Christmas.

Research by Imperial College London has been key to Britain’s policymaking on the pandemic right from the off. Most famously, it was behind the modelling that persuaded Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order the country into full lockdown in March. The study published on Tuesday is no less significant...

