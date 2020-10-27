World

You can’t win ’em all, unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump

Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation sparks fears for abortion rights, gun rights and voting rights

27 October 2020 - 20:39 By Lawrence Hurley and Jeff Mason

US President Donald Trump revelled in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate US Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election.

The made-for-TV prime-time event on the White House lawn mirrored one a month ago, when Barrett’s nomination was announced, which preceded a coronavirus outbreak among top Republicans, including Trump...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It seems Meghan’s teaching hindered Harry a thing or two about racism World
  2. Coral skyscraper taller than the Eiffel Tower found in Great Barrier Reef World
  3. We’re waiting for a vaccine to come to our rescue - but it may all be in vain World
  4. You can’t win ’em all, unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump World
  5. Eye on the world – October 28 2020 World

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Related articles

  1. Democratic Senate leader urges Supreme Court nominee to step aside in ... World
  2. 'Don't be afraid' of Covid, Trump says as he returns to the White House World
  3. Think 'what would Ruth Bader Ginsburg do?' at the US polls, says Gloria Steinem Lifestyle
  4. Trump picks Barrett as he moves to tilt US Supreme Court rightward World
  5. Even against rosary-wielding Biden, Trump may swing the Catholic vote World
X