You can’t win ’em all, unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump

Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation sparks fears for abortion rights, gun rights and voting rights

US President Donald Trump revelled in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate US Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election.



The made-for-TV prime-time event on the White House lawn mirrored one a month ago, when Barrett’s nomination was announced, which preceded a coronavirus outbreak among top Republicans, including Trump...