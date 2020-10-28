A tech revolution decades in the making hits the Swede spot

The Nordic nation threatens to eclipse the UK as the technology capital of Europe

Ask a Swedish tech entrepreneur about a pivotal moment in their lives, and they’ll probably talk about the first time they gained a personal computer at home. In the 1990s the Swedish government ran a scheme that offered tax breaks to people who bought computers, with their employer helping to cover the cost. Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the chief executive of Europe’s most valuable financial technology startup Klarna, which reached a $10bn (R164bn) valuation last month, has said this was a crucial moment in his life.



The scheme also kick-started a love of technology in Alan Mamedi, the chief executive of Swedish caller ID start-up Truecaller, which is reportedly approaching a $1bn valuation. “I come from an immigrant family, I was born in a refugee camp in Sweden,” he says. “My mother worked in a warehouse for almost 20 years with a low salary ... but they offered all their employees a Fujitsu computer.”..