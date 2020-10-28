Georgia blues: Joe dares to dream in redder-than-red heartland

This is not obvious Biden country. No Democrat has taken the state in 28 years. Could this be the turning point?

Above an entrance at the old train station in Macon, Georgia, are three words etched in stone: “Colored waiting room.” The letters, carved in capitals, are a reminder of the dark and not-so-distant past of racial segregation in the southern US.



A plaque nearby explains it was not until the 60s that the “Jim Crow” segregation laws fell. Darryl Scott, a 68-year-old sitting on the wall outside, remembers those days...