Old, active and healthy? Then it’s worth working out your ‘Covid age’

Risk factors such as diabetes and obesity may matter more than your chronological age, experts say

28 October 2020 - 21:11 By Luke Mintz and Alice Hall

People over 80 make up more than half (53%) of patients who have died in English hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, while 92% were older than 60: it is a disease that discriminates far more against the old than the young, according to data from Public Health England (PHE).

But some doctors are now worried that the public’s overwhelming focus on age, while undeniably a huge factor, is making broadly healthy older people more frightened than they need to be and lulling younger patients with conditions such as obesity and diabetes into thinking they have nothing to fear...

