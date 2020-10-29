World

It’s all delightfully downhill from here: why we lose motivation in our mid-50s

Scientists say at this age there’s a ‘shift’, but who cares, because getting older means we can do what we want

29 October 2020 - 21:05 By Kate Mulvey

Do you have a burning ambition to climb Machu Picchu? Do you want to start a business from scratch or go to an all-night rave? If the answer to all three is no, then, like me, you are experiencing midlife inertia.

Our mid-50s, according to a study, is when the link between our passion, positive mindset and grit weakens. According to the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, 54 is the specific age at which we struggle to motivate ourselves to try new things...

