It’s not the economy, stupid. Why Bidenomics won’t win it for Joe

Immigration, fears about China will outweigh economy for many voters, as evidenced by analysis of 2016 election

Contrary to the conventional wisdom coined on the campaign trail for former president Bill Clinton in 1992, 2020’s US presidential election will not be a referendum on Donald Trump’s economic handling of the Covid-19 crisis, though it will shape the country’s recovery.



Whether Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden wins, the next president faces new Covid cases surging towards a third peak, escalating tensions with China and potentially five million people in long-term unemployment. Voters have a stark choice between two approaches: higher taxes and investment under Biden or the status quo of tax cuts and deregulation. Economists argue the former will lead to short-term pain for long-term gain...