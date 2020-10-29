Just Google ‘Microsoft’ and ‘antitrust case’ to see what happens to bullies

ANALYSIS | The consequences were disastrous for Bill Gates. Does the same fate await the search engine giant?

Google was just a university research project the last time one of the world’s biggest tech companies faced a major US monopoly case, but the American government’s historic legal battle against Microsoft two decades ago still looms over the industry.



In 1998, the department of justice sued Bill Gates’s software company, claiming it had aggressively used the market power of its Windows operating system to cut off software that it considered a threat to Windows’ hegemony. The battle had been brewing since the early 1990s and continued into the next century, a lengthy and exhausting conflict that exposed an abundance of anticompetitive behaviour by Microsoft...