Just Google ‘Microsoft’ and ‘antitrust case’ to see what happens to bullies
ANALYSIS | The consequences were disastrous for Bill Gates. Does the same fate await the search engine giant?
29 October 2020 - 21:05
Google was just a university research project the last time one of the world’s biggest tech companies faced a major US monopoly case, but the American government’s historic legal battle against Microsoft two decades ago still looms over the industry.
In 1998, the department of justice sued Bill Gates’s software company, claiming it had aggressively used the market power of its Windows operating system to cut off software that it considered a threat to Windows’ hegemony. The battle had been brewing since the early 1990s and continued into the next century, a lengthy and exhausting conflict that exposed an abundance of anticompetitive behaviour by Microsoft...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.