World

Just Google ‘Microsoft’ and ‘antitrust case’ to see what happens to bullies

ANALYSIS | The consequences were disastrous for Bill Gates. Does the same fate await the search engine giant?

29 October 2020 - 21:05 By James Titcomb

Google was just a university research project the last time one of the world’s biggest tech companies faced a major US monopoly case, but the American government’s historic legal battle against Microsoft two decades ago still looms over the industry.

In 1998, the department of justice sued Bill Gates’s software company, claiming it had aggressively used the market power of its Windows operating system to cut off software that it considered a threat to Windows’ hegemony. The battle had been brewing since the early 1990s and continued into the next century, a lengthy and exhausting conflict that exposed an abundance of anticompetitive behaviour by Microsoft...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Now Meghan doesn’t want a trial. It means she won’t have to face dad in court World
  2. It’s all delightfully downhill from here: why we lose motivation in our mid-50s World
  3. Just Google ‘Microsoft’ and ‘antitrust case’ to see what happens to bullies World
  4. It’s not the economy, stupid. Why Bidenomics won’t win it for Joe World
  5. Eye on the world – October 30 2020 World

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...

Related articles

  1. Google goes ‘Code Red’ over threat to its cushy frenemy deal with Apple World
  2. US revs search engine to find reasons behind Google’s dominance World
  3. It’s smartphones at dawn! The simmering Apple-Facebook feud is about to erupt World
  4. Apple has the gadgets it needs to find its way home World
  5. Greedy tech giants have finally met their match - in a 1930s law World
X